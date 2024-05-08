Deckers Outdoor Co. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $2.98 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a report released on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $2.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.23. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $26.89 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $864.00 target price (down from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $889.00.

NYSE:DECK opened at $862.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $877.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $766.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $424.36 and a fifty-two week high of $956.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total transaction of $5,169,142.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,715,971.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,792 shares of company stock worth $23,173,771 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

