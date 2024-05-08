Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Ambac Financial Group, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ambac Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Ambac Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.61. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE AMBC opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.77 million, a PE ratio of 120.27 and a beta of 1.30. Ambac Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $18.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBC. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

