Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Alto Ingredients, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Free Report) – HC Wainwright upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alto Ingredients in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alto Ingredients’ current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alto Ingredients’ FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $273.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.92 million. Alto Ingredients had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 2.29%.

Alto Ingredients stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.59. Alto Ingredients has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $4.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 959.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 21,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

