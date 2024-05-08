Timbercreek Financial Corp. Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research report issued on Monday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Timbercreek Financial’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Timbercreek Financial’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$29.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.49 million. Timbercreek Financial had a net margin of 75.87% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Timbercreek Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fundamental Research set a C$9.90 target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James set a C$8.40 target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

TF opened at C$7.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$625.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.94, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 145.00. Timbercreek Financial has a one year low of C$5.74 and a one year high of C$7.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

