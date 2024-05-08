Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Given New $17.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SNCY. Barclays lifted their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sun Country Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $656.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. Sun Country Airlines has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $30,780.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,620.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,073 shares of company stock valued at $72,944. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

