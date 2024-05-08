Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Galiano Gold in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.40 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Galiano Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Galiano Gold Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GAU opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.61. Galiano Gold has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.85.

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Galiano Gold during the first quarter worth $279,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $1,500,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Galiano Gold by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 17,089,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,063,000 after buying an additional 4,817,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 35,563,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

