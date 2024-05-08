National CineMedia, Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) – Barrington Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National CineMedia in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.25 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 426.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NCMI. B. Riley upgraded National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.31 million, a PE ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the third quarter worth approximately $5,161,000. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the third quarter worth $7,538,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at about $2,752,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter worth about $1,381,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $898,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

