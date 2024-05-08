FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Issued By B. Riley

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMRFree Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $28.91 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $29.82. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ current full-year earnings is $29.82 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $37.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $39.73 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Tuesday.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:AMR opened at $304.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.40. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.38. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52-week low of $132.72 and a 52-week high of $452.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $9.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.35 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $17.01 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,857,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,291,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,239,000. Dalal Street LLC increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 441,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $114,673,000 after purchasing an additional 78,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,081,000 after purchasing an additional 74,583 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David J. Stetson sold 30,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.30, for a total transaction of $12,041,256.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,220,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CEO Charles Andrew Eidson sold 30,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.06, for a total transaction of $10,891,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,162,076.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Stetson sold 30,694 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.30, for a total value of $12,041,256.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,054 shares in the company, valued at $10,220,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,971 shares of company stock worth $55,479,986. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

