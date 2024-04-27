iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 10,600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $42.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.88. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $44.89.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

