Paramount Global (PARAA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of 0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported 0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.08 by -0.04. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of 7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Paramount Global to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ PARAA opened at 22.37 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of 13.40 and a 1 year high of 27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 21.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 19.51.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.61%.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

