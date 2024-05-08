Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,754,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $19,330,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,581,000 after purchasing an additional 229,197 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 725.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 199,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,909,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,995,000 after purchasing an additional 140,762 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

ESGD stock opened at $79.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.83. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.56 and a 200-day moving average of $75.16.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

