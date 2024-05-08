EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,795 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.27.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $130.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.32 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.38.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.