Swiss National Bank Sells 9,100 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in F5 were worth $33,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 61,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in F5 by 268,450.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of F5 by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in F5 in the third quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in F5 by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 164,967 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,526,000 after acquiring an additional 13,711 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total value of $91,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,789.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total transaction of $1,203,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,173,653.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total transaction of $91,155.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,789.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,392. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $168.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.53 and a 200 day moving average of $177.39. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.00 and a 52 week high of $199.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target (down from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

