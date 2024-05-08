Swiss National Bank Sells 6,800 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $37,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,587.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,706,000 after purchasing an additional 326,448 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,654,000 after acquiring an additional 181,811 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,106,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,289,000 after acquiring an additional 147,143 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 356,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,308,000 after purchasing an additional 142,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4,881.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 127,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 125,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY opened at $165.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.24. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JKHY

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.