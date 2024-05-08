Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,579 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 305,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,108 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 326.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 249,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 190,901 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 670,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,984,000 after purchasing an additional 51,819 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CPB. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CPB opened at $45.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.88. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $55.04.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

