Merit Financial Group LLC Takes Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.14% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 495.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 615.1% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ GNMA opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.98.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1421 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

