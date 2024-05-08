Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 272020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 107.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Zeta Global from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 1,549.5% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,181,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806,578 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,560,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,682,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth $18,664,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,208 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

