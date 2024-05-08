Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $910,000 Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,311,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,003,000 after acquiring an additional 277,430 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,249,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,950,000 after purchasing an additional 80,201 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 903,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,675,000 after purchasing an additional 156,465 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 444,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,951,000 after buying an additional 171,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.88. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $51.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

