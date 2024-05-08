Swiss National Bank Buys New Holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 388,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,434,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RVTY. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Revvity by 84.1% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RVTY opened at $103.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.27. Revvity, Inc. has a one year low of $79.50 and a one year high of $131.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 85.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RVTY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revvity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

