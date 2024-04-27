Short Interest in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR) Expands By 14,566.7%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a growth of 14,566.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Down 12.5 %
Breeze Holdings Acquisition stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13.
About Breeze Holdings Acquisition
