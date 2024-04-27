Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Up 38,850.0% in April

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a growth of 38,850.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
IPKW opened at $39.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.98. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $40.64. The company has a market capitalization of $91.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.93.
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3724 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile
The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.
