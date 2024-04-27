Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Up 38,850.0% in April

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a growth of 38,850.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IPKW opened at $39.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.98. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $40.64. The company has a market capitalization of $91.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3724 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,097,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 90,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 62,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,466,000.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

