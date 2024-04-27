Short Interest in Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (NASDAQ:FBOT) Expands By 22,300.0%

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (NASDAQ:FBOT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, an increase of 22,300.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (NASDAQ:FBOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.28% of Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF alerts:

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ FBOT opened at $25.50 on Friday. Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $104.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.41.

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (FBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in innovative businesses thought to have potentially provide disruption to the marketplace. The fund holds global disruptive automation companies, from industrial robotics to autonomous driving and AI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.