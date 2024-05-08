First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,886.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $65.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.16. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.32 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

