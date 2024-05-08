First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,114 VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITM opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

