Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $11.65 Million Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 265.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 225,247 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of Valvoline worth $11,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Valvoline during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Valvoline by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of VVV stock opened at $44.21 on Wednesday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $45.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $373.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.10 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 92.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VVV. Morgan Stanley raised Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

