First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $72,000 Stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 24.7% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,534,000. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 73,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 53,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Nestlé by 770.8% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 27,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 24,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $101.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $99.04 and a fifty-two week high of $130.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas cut Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NSRGY

About Nestlé

(Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.