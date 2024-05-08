First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $72,000 Stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 24.7% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,534,000. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 73,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 53,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Nestlé by 770.8% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 27,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 24,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Nestlé Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $101.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $99.04 and a fifty-two week high of $130.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Nestlé
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
