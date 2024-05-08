Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,578 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.16% of Core & Main worth $13,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 81.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $59.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.91. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $60.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Core & Main from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

In other news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 1,100 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $55,022.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,469.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $55,022.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,469.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $1,765,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,698.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 520,500 shares of company stock worth $25,511,067. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

