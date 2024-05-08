NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $1,100.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $944.05.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $905.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $280.46 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $872.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $659.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

