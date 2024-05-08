Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $11.45 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average is $40.75. The stock has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.65.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.