Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 5,663 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of CF Industries worth $13,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CF Industries by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,644,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,445,000 after buying an additional 151,148 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,078,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,753,000 after acquiring an additional 204,536 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at about $160,475,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 7.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,714,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,035,000 after purchasing an additional 118,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,284,000 after purchasing an additional 25,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CF opened at $74.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.94.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. CF Industries’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

