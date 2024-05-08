First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 447,970 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,397 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.31% of First Financial Bankshares worth $13,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFIN. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 160,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 35.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $45,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 940,371 shares in the company, valued at $28,418,011.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,193 shares of company stock worth $96,766. 4.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.83. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.43.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.72 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 14.28%. First Financial Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

