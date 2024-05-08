Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Palantir Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.65.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 15.1 %

NYSE:PLTR opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.86, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.76. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average of $20.31.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $729,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,819,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,133,328.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,356,273 shares of company stock valued at $182,143,602 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

