First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 104,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $90.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $103.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.77.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

