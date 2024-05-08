Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 7,125 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,125 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $13,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 29,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,456.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $2,016,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $107,962,000 after purchasing an additional 144,357 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.86.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $92.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.35. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $115.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.89.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.