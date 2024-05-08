2,960 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,271,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 22,662 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 29,237 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBDR opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.72. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.