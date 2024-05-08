First Horizon Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 2,682.9% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 634,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,931,000 after acquiring an additional 612,139 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 92,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 66,918 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 159,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 30,886 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $644,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDT opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average of $24.67.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

