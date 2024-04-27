Dina Chaya Sells 650 Shares of Monks (LON:MNKS) Stock

Monks (LON:MNKS – Get Free Report) insider Dina Chaya sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,119 ($13.82), for a total value of £7,273.50 ($8,984.07).
Monks Trading Up 2.7 %
Monks stock opened at GBX 1,146 ($14.16) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 114,600.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,117.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,041.14. Monks has a 52 week low of GBX 880 ($10.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,158 ($14.30). The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32.
Monks Company Profile
