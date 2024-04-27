Paula Bell Purchases 64 Shares of Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) insider Paula Bell bought 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £124.80 ($154.15).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

On Monday, March 11th, Paula Bell sold 26,889 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.17), for a total transaction of £47,324.64 ($58,454.35).

On Tuesday, February 27th, Paula Bell acquired 112 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £125.44 ($154.94).

Spirent Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPT opened at GBX 194.70 ($2.40) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 169 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 131.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,498.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.93. Spirent Communications plc has a 52 week low of GBX 79.75 ($0.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 203.80 ($2.52).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPT. Numis Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 155 ($1.91) to GBX 240 ($2.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 172.50 ($2.13) to GBX 199 ($2.46) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPT

About Spirent Communications

(Get Free Report)

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.