Mark Butcher Sells 5,000 Shares of Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) Stock

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Free Report) insider Mark Butcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 385 ($4.76), for a total value of £19,250 ($23,777.17).

Redde Northgate Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON:REDD opened at GBX 382 ($4.72) on Friday. Redde Northgate plc has a 1 year low of GBX 310 ($3.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 395.74 ($4.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £863.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 670.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 368.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 355.89.

Get Redde Northgate alerts:

Redde Northgate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Redde Northgate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redde Northgate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.