Mark Butcher Sells 5,000 Shares of Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) Stock

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Free Report) insider Mark Butcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 385 ($4.76), for a total value of £19,250 ($23,777.17).
Redde Northgate Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of LON:REDD opened at GBX 382 ($4.72) on Friday. Redde Northgate plc has a 1 year low of GBX 310 ($3.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 395.74 ($4.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £863.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 670.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 368.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 355.89.
Redde Northgate Company Profile
