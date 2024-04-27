StockNews.com Downgrades First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to Sell

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.
First Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of FBNC stock opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $38.51.
First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $97.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.63 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of First Bancorp
First Bancorp Company Profile
First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.
