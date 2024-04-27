Andrew D. Lipman Sells 2,000 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $24,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at $311,276.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NUS stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $40.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $608.61 million, a PE ratio of 68.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $488.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 133.34%.

NUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

View Our Latest Report on NUS

Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,235,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,255,000 after purchasing an additional 53,638 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,694,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,932,000 after buying an additional 810,778 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,157,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,482,000 after buying an additional 173,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after buying an additional 47,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 183,769 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.