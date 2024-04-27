Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) & Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) Head to Head Review

Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF – Get Free Report) and Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Triple P and Super League Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triple P N/A N/A N/A Super League Enterprise -120.94% -208.14% -116.68%

Risk & Volatility

Triple P has a beta of 2.91, suggesting that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super League Enterprise has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Super League Enterprise $25.08 million 0.36 -$30.33 million ($11.68) -0.13

This table compares Triple P and Super League Enterprise’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Triple P has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Super League Enterprise.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Triple P and Super League Enterprise, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triple P 0 0 0 0 N/A Super League Enterprise 0 0 2 0 3.00

Super League Enterprise has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 101.34%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Super League Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. 39.0% of Triple P shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Super League Enterprise shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Triple P beats Super League Enterprise on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triple P

Triple P. N.V. provides information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions. Its services include ICT security, cloud, managed services, managed IP telephony, professional services, business continuity, unified communications, and cloud migration. The company serves care, education, government, and commercial services sectors. Triple P. N.V. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, the Netherlands.

About Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise, Inc. builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms. The company's platform includes access to in-game communities, a metaverse advertising platform, and a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, as well as cloud-based livestream production tools and an esports invitational tournament series. Its properties also deliver opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of various ages. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

