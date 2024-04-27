Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 221 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,291 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.8% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 81,983 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,829,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 14,058 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 31,864 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $406.32 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $295.25 and a twelve month high of $430.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $414.48 and its 200 day moving average is $387.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

