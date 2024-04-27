Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,066,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,057,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Price Performance

FXE stock opened at $98.90 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a one year low of $96.42 and a one year high of $103.84. The stock has a market cap of $182.97 million, a PE ratio of -87.41 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.84.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1973 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

