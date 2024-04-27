Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $302.58.

Shares of V stock opened at $274.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.33. Visa has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,874 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,827 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

