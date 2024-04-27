Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Takes $233,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,487 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,316,676 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $217,327,000 after purchasing an additional 35,874 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 244,405 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $22,928,000 after purchasing an additional 136,449 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management raised its position in TJX Companies by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 81,671 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.65.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $96.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.87. The company has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $102.84.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

