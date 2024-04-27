Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 15,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,373 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,758,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.67.

Stryker Trading Down 0.5 %

Stryker stock opened at $335.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 38.79%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

