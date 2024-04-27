Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Short Interest Update

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 153.3% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:WTFCM opened at $23.82 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $24.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.90.
About Wintrust Financial
