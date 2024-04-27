Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) Short Interest Update

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,700 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the March 31st total of 587,200 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wearable Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Wearable Devices stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Wearable Devices has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $2.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46.

Get Wearable Devices alerts:

Wearable Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures.

Receive News & Ratings for Wearable Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wearable Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.