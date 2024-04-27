Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) Short Interest Update

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,700 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the March 31st total of 587,200 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wearable Devices Stock Performance
Shares of Wearable Devices stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Wearable Devices has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $2.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46.
Wearable Devices Company Profile
