Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Short Interest Down 71.3% in April

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decline of 71.3% from the March 31st total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 329.0 days.

YNGFF opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18. Yangzijiang Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the investment-related activities in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. The company operates through Investment Management, Fund Management, and Wealth Management segments. Its investments include debt investments, venture capital investments, microfinancing, fund and wealth management, and investment advisory services.

