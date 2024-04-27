Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Short Interest Down 71.3% in April

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decline of 71.3% from the March 31st total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 329.0 days.
Yangzijiang Financial Price Performance
YNGFF opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18. Yangzijiang Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.
